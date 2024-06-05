BOSTON — The driver of a car that drove off an on-ramp in Boston Wednesday morning has been pronounced deceased, Boston Fire officials say.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said it was lucky that no car was onto the roadway below as the already engulfed SUV plummeted around 40 feet.

Commissioner Burke briefs the media on the fatal car accident and fire on the exit ramp16 of I 93N . A vehicle crashed into the barrier of the Mass Ave Connector and fell approximately 40 feet onto the exit ramp below . The ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ is investigating. pic.twitter.com/4r2uiquGeu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

The vehicle burst through the barrier of the Interstate 93 North To Route 90 West on-ramp near the Frontage Road Area.

After the flames were finally extinguished, Burke said there was “nothing left” of the vehicle.

“It’s a tragic scene,” Burke added.

Drone video: Driver dead after SUV careens off Boston intersection onto roadway below

Video sent to Boston 25 News showed the twisted remains of the concrete barrier where the car plunged through.

Boston metro traffic cameras were able to capture smoke billowing from the wreckage over the bustling roadway.

Several ramps in the area are closed as Massachusetts State Police investigate. MassDOT warned drivers shortly before noon to expect continued delays.

In #Boston, I-93 northbound drivers still experience backups due to vehicle incident earlier. Some I-93 NB exits may remain closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 5, 2024

The Boston Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

