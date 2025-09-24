Driver in collision that seriously injured 8-year-old girl in Milford to be summoned on charges

MILFORD, Mass. — A person will be summoned in connection with a pedestrian crash that left an 8-year-old girl seriously injured, Milford police told Boston 25 News on Wednesday.

Claudio Damata will be summoned on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and crosswalk violation, Milford police say.

Cassandra O’Donnell told Boston 25 News her daughter Jenna is making great progress in a Worcester-area hospital. She suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding, liver damage, a collapsed lung, and exhaust burns after being hit by a pickup truck.

She was crossing Congress Street near Spruce Street last Thursday with her dad and brother. She says they were going to the Milford Town Park before Jenna was hit by a car.

She said her father and others acted quickly.

O’Donnell added, “He had to pull her out and bring her onto the sidewalk. There was luckily a nurse that witnessed it that was able to help her before the EMTs got there... I’m so thankful she was there. I don’t know what would’ve happened if she wasn’t.”

The 8-year-old was flown to a Worcester area hospital. Her mother said she was in critical condition.

“It was very scary,” her mother said. “Now, we’re just thankful she’s recovering so quickly.”

