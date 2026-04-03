CUMBERLAND, Maine — A driver has been cited after state police said he crashed into a Maine Turnpike Authority truck on Interstate 95, resulting in injuries to a maintenance worker on Friday.

Eric Sullivan, 26, of Lewiston, was cited for driving to endanger and other motor vehicle violations, state police said in a statement.

The Maine Turnpike Authority maintenance employee, identified as Robert Brown, 61, of Poland, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries, state police said.

At 9:07 a.m. Friday, Brown reported being rear-ended shortly after entering his truck, having just completed roadside debris cleanup on southbound I-95 at mile marker 57 in Cumberland.

Driver cited after crashing into Maine Turnpike Authority truck on I-95, state police say (Maine State Police)

Troopers responding to the scene found a 2023 white Toyota Corolla with significant front-end damage blocking the right lane.

The maintenance employee’s green 2020 GMC pickup truck was located in a ditch, suffering extensive rear-end damage.

A preliminary investigation indicates Sullivan, driving the Toyota, may have fallen asleep while traveling in the right lane, veered into the breakdown lane, and collided with the maintenance vehicle, which had its green and amber warning lights activated.

Sullivan was not injured.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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