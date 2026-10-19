Driver arrested for OUI after van left hanging over ledge in Ayer

AYER, Mass. — A driver was arrested for OUI after an officer found a van partially hanging over a 2-foot ledge in a parking lot in Ayer on Friday night.

An officer was responding to an unrelated call when he came across a van that tried to drive over a ledge to exit a parking lot on Washington Street.

The officer said the van was partially over a 2-foot ledge and leaning onto the sidewalk below.

According to the officer, the van was also still running and smelled like alcohol.

The officer arrested the driver, who was not identified, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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