Driver arrested following rollover crash in Holliston

HOLLISTON, Mass. — A driver has been arrested following a rollover crash in Holliston early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:55 AM on Lowland Street, first responders found the vehicle turned over on its left side after striking a utility pole.

The driver of the crash had reportedly denied injuries and refused medical transportation.

It was later determined that the driver was operating under the influence and was arrested.

Because of the crash, power was out for some residents, prompting Eversource to be dispatched and make repairs. Hometown Automotive Service, Sales, Autobody & Towing was also notified to remove the vehicle from the street.

According to police, Lowland Street is still closed and will update once reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

