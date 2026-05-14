‘Drive Safe for Chase’ campaign aims to save lives by preventing distracted driving

As part of the “Drive Safe for Chase” campaign, new billboards will go up in Massachusetts on Friday, aiming to save lives on what would have been Chase Soares’ 30th birthday.

Two LED billboards will adorn Route 25 approaching the Bourne Bridge with the campaign’s central message: “Someone is waiting for you.”

The initiative aims to combat distracted driving and serves as a daily reminder to drivers to slow down, stay focused and make it home safely.

Brooke DeBarros, founder of the Team Chase Foundation and Chase’s mother, shared her personal motivation for the campaign.

“For a long time, I wasn’t ready to publicly speak about how we lost Chase,” DeBarros told Boston 25 News. “But if sharing his story helps even one person make it home to the people waiting for them, then it matters.”

A special ceremony at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne, where Chase lost his life, will mark the start of the campaign.

More information about Chase and his campaign can be found by clicking this link.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group