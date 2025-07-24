Drink Poppi? You may be entitled to money from $9M settlement. Here’s how to file a claim

Consumers who purchased the prebiotic beverage “Poppi” may be eligible for a refund as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement.

The previous owner of Poppi, V-N-G-R Beverage LLC, has agreed to a settlement of nearly $9 million in response to claims that the drink was improperly marketed as “gut healthy.”

According to court records, V-N-G-R Beverage LLC did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

The settlement provides consumers with refunds of $3 for each four-pack and $6 for each eight-pack of Poppi purchased.

For consumers without proof of purchase, there is a reimbursement cap of $16.

More information, including the form to file for a payment, can be found at poppisettlement.com.

This settlement offers a financial resolution for consumers who felt misled by the marketing of Poppi as a gut health beverage.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group