Drake Maye-inspired Marshfield beer flying off shelves ahead of Divisional Round

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Drake Maye-inspired beer has been flying off the shelves over the last month at Stellwagen Beer Company as the Patriots make a playoff push to the Super Bowl.

The brewery’s “Love the Drake” Lager was named after New England’s quarterback and a well-known sketch from the sitcom Seinfeld.

The beer first debuted last January after the Patriots’ disappointing season, but was reintroduced this September.

After the Patriots clinched a playoff berth in December, Stellwagen’s president and founder Mike Snowdale said the “Love the Drake” Lager sales skyrocketed.

“It makes me wish we brewed more of it,” he said Tuesday. “We’re just doing our best, trying to be honest and transparent.”

The brewery shared videos with Boston 25 of the line outside their taproom an hour before opening Tuesday.

50 cases of the lager were available to buy, but they sold out within 27 minutes.

Annika Phillips, Stellwagen’s creative director and Eddie Letsche, head of sale and brand development, worked together to develop the idea. They told Boston 25 it stemmed from one of Seinfeld’s classic sketches.

“It’s so surreal,” said Phillips. “It’s one of the coolest moments I’ve had as a graphic designer.”

The brewery said they are currently brewing another batch of the lager that won’t be available on tap or by can at the brewery until after the Super Bowl.

Snowdale added, “[The beer] is a nice light, refreshing, crisp lager. If you’re going to be drinking one, two, three, four of them during a game, to me anyway, that’s what I want.”

Boston 25’s Daniel Coates spoke with Patriots fans at the brewery Tuesday who had preordered their “Love the Drake” Lagers ahead of Tuesday’s drop.

“I love the Drake!” said one customer. “We’re going to win this weekend by the way.”

Another customer, Jerry Connolly, said, “We went from Tom Brady to nothing. Then, we went back to the good guy!”

The brewery hopes the beer can rally Patriots fans, and hopefully make it to Drake Maye somehow.

Snowdale finished, “If anybody knows how to get in touch with Drake right now, let him know anytime he wants to come by we may have saved a four pack for him.”

You can preorder your batch of “Love the Drake” at Stellwagen’s website here: Stellwagen Beer Company.

