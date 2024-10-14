Drake Maye did something on Sunday that no Patriots QB has done in 3 seasons

FOXBORO, Mass. — While the New England Patriots fell to 1-5 after Sunday’s 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans, Drake Maye’s debut was certainly an encouraging sight for fans who’ve witnessed pedestrian quarterback play since Tom Brady’s departure.

In his first NFL start, Maye completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts to eight different receivers for 243 yards, while posting an 88.3 passer rating.

Maye’s three touchdown passes topped the five-game total veteran Jacoby Brissett had posted before he got moved to the bench.

In defeat, Maye accomplished something that no other Patriots quarterback has done in three seasons.

Maye’s first career touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte (a 40-yard score) traveled 51.7 yards in the air, the longest completion by a Patriots quarterback since Mac Jones threw a pass to Kendrick Bourne in a Week 7, 2021, game against the New York Jets that traveled 52.2 yards in the air, according to NFL Next Gen Stats Insight.

After Maye’s deep shot to Boutte, Patriots owner Robert Kraft could be seen celebrating and clapping, giving high-fives to those sitting in his booth at Gillette Stadium.

“The defense started sitting on our routes and we weren’t throwing it deep,” Boutte said of the play. “I went to coach and said, ‘Hey, I want the ball.”

Maye did throw two interceptions in the loss, however, he was under pressure all afternoon, as the Texans’ pass rush beat the Patriots offensive line for four sacks.

Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Fellow 2024 first-round rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix were all unable to throw for a touchdown in their first start and Maye tallied three, NFL Research noted.

The 22-year-old will get a chance to earn his first career victory when the Patriots play the Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 20.

