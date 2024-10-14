Watch: Every pass and rush by Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye in encouraging debut againt Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rookie Drake Maye’s debut NFL performance in the New England Patriots’ 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday was definitely an encouraging sight for fans.

Maye made his first start and finished 22 of 30 for 243 yards with an 88.3 passer rating, providing a jolt for the now 1-5 team.

With three touchdown passes, the 22-year-old topped the five-game total of veteran Jacoby Brissett, who was moved to the bench earlier in the week.

Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Watch his highlights below:

