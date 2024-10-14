Local

Watch: Every pass and rush by Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye in encouraging debut againt Texans

By Boston25News.com Staff

Houston Texans v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 13: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass in his first NFL start against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rookie Drake Maye’s debut NFL performance in the New England Patriots’ 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday was definitely an encouraging sight for fans.

Maye made his first start and finished 22 of 30 for 243 yards with an 88.3 passer rating, providing a jolt for the now 1-5 team.

With three touchdown passes, the 22-year-old topped the five-game total of veteran Jacoby Brissett, who was moved to the bench earlier in the week.

Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina.

Watch his highlights below:

