Patriots will go with first-round draft pick Drake Maye and bench QB Jacoby Brissett, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — The New England Patriots are planning to give first-round draft pick Drake Maye his first pro start in the hopes of ending a four-game losing streak under veteran journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team hasn’t announced the switch. NFL Network first reported Maye’s promotion.

Maye made one previous appearance for New England, coming in at the end of a Week 3 loss to the New York Jets and going 4 for 8 with 22 yards.

Brissett was 79 for 135 with two touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season. He never threw for more than 150 net yards in a game.

The Patriots host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Patriots had no media availability on Tuesday and a team spokesman did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation of the switch.

The Patriots have struggled to find a useful quarterback since Tom Brady left in 2020 after leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships. They have tried veterans like Cam Newton and draft picks like Mac Jones but have appeared in only one playoff game, a loss.

Three years after selecting Jones 15th overall in the 2021 draft and putting him immediately into the starting lineup, only to give up on him in his third season, the Patriots went back to the draft and picked Maye No. 3 overall.

But with the Patriots struggling in almost every area — including the offensive line — coach Jerod Mayo stuck with Brissett rather than put the rookie out of North Carolina into a hopeless and potentially dangerous situation. For four weeks, Mayo said he was sticking with Brissett.

But his tone shifted Monday when he said, “We have to look at every single unit and every single player and figure out how we use this roster to go out there and win games.”

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Florida contributed to this report.

