Dracut Fire Department debuts new tower truck, conducts training

DRACUT, Mass. — The Dracut Fire Department has deployed its new Tower 1 truck during intensive tactical training on Lakeview Avenue this week, aiming to enhance firefighter safety and operational effectiveness.

Dracut firefighters participated in hands-on training with the new Tower 1 truck, a 2025 E-1 model, which replaces an aging ladder truck from 1999.

The training was conducted by Truck Tactics, a Connecticut-based company specializing in ladder and tower truck operations, and included both classroom instruction and practical exercises.

“Positioning a ladder truck is an art that takes continuous practice,” said Chief Michael Cunha. “All of our Tower 1 crews have now not only familiarized themselves with this new truck, they have also received intensive training in how to most effectively take advantage of its capabilities.”

The training focused on several key areas, including ventilation, aerial operations, and the strategic use of offensive versus defensive tactics during fire incidents. Firefighters were also trained on when and where to vent a burning structure, ensuring they have the confidence and tools needed for various scenarios.

Tower 1 features a 95-foot ladder with a platform capable of carrying up to 2,000 pounds of personnel and equipment. It is equipped to pump thousands of gallons of water per minute through a fixed waterway, enhancing its firefighting capabilities.

Stationed at Dracut Fire Headquarters, Tower 1 will respond to all motor vehicle accidents with possible entrapment and all potential structure fires in town. The truck’s deployment is expected to significantly improve the department’s ability to conduct rescues and perform aerial operations.

