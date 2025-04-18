DPH investigating Newton-Wellesley Hospital after reports of brain tumor diagnoses among staffers

NEWTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has opened an investigation into Newton-Wellesley Hospital after numerous reports of staff members diagnosed with brain tumors.

25 Investigates reported earlier this month that 6 staff members were identified as having a benign, non-cancerous brain tumor.

As of April 1, 2025, 11 staff members with ties to the labor and delivery unit had spoken with investigators surrounding the diagnoses.

On Friday, a DPH spokesperson confirms their Division of Radiation Control Program (RCP) visited the hospital and performed some confirmatory measures.

The details of that investigation weren’t immediately available.

OSHA conducted a site inspection of the hospital on Wednesday with a focus on the conditions on the labor and delivery floor.

“OSHA had received its own complaint about the working conditions and were responding accordingly,” a DPH spokesperson said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for further comment.

