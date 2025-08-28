Dozens of vehicles vandalized in Quincy overnight

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after they say dozens of vehicles were vandalized in Quincy’s Merrymount neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the cars damaged were parked on Narragansett Road, Shore Avenue, Butler Road, Merrymount Road, Samoset Avenue, and other surrounding streets.

Investigators believe the vandals struck between the hours of 9 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

Area residents are asked to check their home surveillance cameras between those hours to see if it shows any suspicious activity.

"The QPD is fortunate to have a great relationship with our community and we stay engaged but we cannot stress enough the importance of making us aware of suspicious persons or vehicles in your neighborhood," police wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

