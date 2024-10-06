Dozens of contractors finish Acton home for disabled veteran after builder’s sudden death

ACTON, Mass. — An Acton builder died suddenly before his dream of gifting a home to a disabled veteran and their family came true.

Saturday, his wife was able to watch that dream become a reality as she handed over the keys to that lucky family.

“I just can’t tell you how this feels, I’m just so grateful,” said Andrea Starr, Come Home to Acton.

Andrea smiled ear-to-ear as she hugged the man she was giving a brand new home on 4 Cherry Ridge Road in Acton two, along with his wife and two young sons.

She said this family was chosen out of more than 80 veterans in need.

Andrea said the passion project, Come Home to Acton started after her husband Mark visited the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. 20 years ago.

“He thought these are my peers and ever since visiting that wall he just had a burning desire to build a home,” she said.

Andrea said he wanted to give the veteran a home completely free of cost. She said in 2020, once Mark was semi-retired that plan was put into action. She said he got the land from the town, the permits, and the foundation was put in.

But, shortly after that, she said Mark died suddenly.

“I found myself sitting in Acton with a foundation and I’m not a builder,” she said.

Thankfully, she said another builder stepped in and more than 60 contractors donated their time and materials to get the home move-in ready.

" I’ve known Mark Starr for over 50 years,” said Sam Paolini, Post Rd. Carpet in Acton, “I promised Mark I would do it and I wanted flooring all over the house completely like I told him I would do and that’s what we did.”

Paolini said they put hardwood flooring in the new home.

Andrea said she hopes other cities and towns are inspired to do their own Come Home projects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group