Downed wire cause delays on multiple MBTA commuter rail lines during Monday morning commute

BOSTON — MBTA officials say commuter rail riders can expect delays Monday morning after an inbound Providence Line train reported a wire down near Back Bay Station.

According to the MBTA, the issue was reported around 5:40 a.m. when an inbound train traveling from Providence encountered the problem on Track 2 at Back Bay Station.

The train was delayed more than 30 minutes as crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured video of the apparent downed wire.

Downed wire at Back Bay station A downed wire causes delays on the Commuter Rail on Monday morning.

Transit officials said personnel were dispatched to investigate and repair the issue. While Track 2 was affected, trains continued operating through other tracks at Back Bay Station.

As a result, riders traveling to and from Back Bay and South Station can expect delays of up to 30 minutes while repairs are underway.

According to the MBTA’s website, delays were reported on the following lines:

Fairmount

Fitchburg

Franklin/Foxboro

Framingham/Worcester

Needham

Providence/Stoughton

The MBTA thanked riders for their patience and encouraged commuters to monitor MBTA Alerts and the agency’s X account for real-time service updates.

As of 11 a.m. MBTA operations have resumed and work will continue throughout the day.

The situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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