Dorm at Salem State University evacuated after bomb threat, later deemed hoax, police say

SALEM, Mass. — A dorm was evacuated at Salem State University following an alleged bomb threat that was deemed a hoax.

According to the Salem State University Police Department, the incident began when a community member received a social media message about a possible bomb threat at Marsh Hall.

University Police, along with the Massachusetts State Police and City of Salem Police, responded promptly, evacuating the building as a precaution.

“Student safety is our top priority, which is why the university took the situation seriously,” University Police Chief Trish Murphy wrote on Facebook.

Explosive detection dogs were used as part of the investigation at Marsh Hall.

Marsh Dining Hall was closed for the night as a result of the incident.

The threat was deemed a hoax after an investigation led to an arrest and confession.

Chief Murphy expressed gratitude towards the students for their patience during the evacuation.

“I want to thank the Marsh Hall students for their patience and actions this evening,” Chief Murphy wrote. “We are sorry that the fall semester began this way, but we are committed to the safety of everyone in our community.”

Despite the hoax, State Police, City of Salem Police, and University Police remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

