Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after plane scare

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dorchester native Donnie Wahlberg says he’s lucky to be alive after the plane he was on struck a perimeter fence during takeoff in Las Vegas.

The actor and singer shared details of the frightening incident on Instagram overnight, crediting the pilot with preventing the situation from becoming much worse.

According to the FAA, eight people were aboard the plane, which was headed to Toronto, when it struck the fence and went off the runway.

Wahlberg praised the pilot’s actions in a video posted after the incident.

“We avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that... God is good.”

No injuries were reported.

The airport issued a ground stop while the runway was inspected following the incident. Hundreds of flights were delayed before the ground stop was eventually lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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