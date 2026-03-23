Dorchester man pleads guilty to firearms trafficking, feds say

BOSTON — A Dorchester man has pleaded guilty to trafficking firearms, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Joshua Morency, 28, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count each of dealing in firearms without a license and possessing a machine gun, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton scheduled sentencing for June 25. Morency was arrested and charged in November 2025.

In August 2025, investigators began looking into Morency for unlawfully distributing firearms in the Boston area.

Over the course of the investigation, Morency sold 17 firearms in undercover controlled purchases, prosecutors said.

Most of the firearms purchased from Morency were 3D-printed, privately made firearms, commonly known as “ghost guns.”

For the charge of dealing in firearms without a license, Morency faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of possessing a machine gun, Morency faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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