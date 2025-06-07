Dorchester man arrested on firearm, drug charges following search warrant

BOSTON — A Dorchester man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was executed.

According to Boston police, on Thursday, June 5, around 8:43 a.m., officers were conducting a drug investigation and executing of search warrants in the area of 223 Callender Street in Dorchester.

During the search, officers recovered a Taurus 9MM with seven rounds in the magazine, a firearm holster, and. one loose round of ammunition.

Police arrested 27-year-old Ronald Cox of Dorchester on multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

Drug-related evidence that was recovered was one plastic bag of crack cocaine, six unknown pills, drug packaging material, digital scales, and $667 in U.S. currency.

Cox is facing the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent Offense

Cox was taken into custody and he is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

