Local

Dorchester man arrested on firearm, drug charges following search warrant

By Boston 25 News Staff
Dorchester man arrested on firearm, drug charges following search warrant Dorchester man arrested on firearm, drug charges following search warrant
By Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — A Dorchester man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was executed.

According to Boston police, on Thursday, June 5, around 8:43 a.m., officers were conducting a drug investigation and executing of search warrants in the area of 223 Callender Street in Dorchester.

During the search, officers recovered a Taurus 9MM with seven rounds in the magazine, a firearm holster, and. one loose round of ammunition.

Police arrested 27-year-old Ronald Cox of Dorchester on multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

Drug-related evidence that was recovered was one plastic bag of crack cocaine, six unknown pills, drug packaging material, digital scales, and $667 in U.S. currency.

Cox is facing the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute, Subsequent Offense

Cox was taken into custody and he is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read