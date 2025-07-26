DoorDash driver hospitalized after being shot in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a delivery driver was shot in Boston late Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 81 Faneuil Street in the city’s Brighton neighborhood just before 11:45 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, a DoorDash worker, was taken to a local hospital. Their name hasn’t been released.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

