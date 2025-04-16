‘Don’t want to see that ever again’: Witnesses say accidental shooting wounded teen in East Boston

BOSTON — Questions are swirling in East Boston after a teenager was wounded outside a barbershop shortly after school got out.

It happened Tuesday around 2:25 p.m. on Bennington Street near Brooks Street.

Police say the initial call came in as a stabbing but later clarified that it was a shooting involving a juvenile.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News it was an accidental, self-inflicted shooting involving a teen who had a gun in his pocket.

They said the local student had been inside El Coro Barbershop waiting for his friend to get a haircut.

According to witnesses, the gun went off in his pocket and pierced his thigh moments after he walked outside.

“All of a sudden, I see the kid on the ground, and I was what happened?,” recalled East Boston High School freshman Jaison Soriano Chavez. “It’s really sad. I don’t want to see that ever again.”

Surveillance video shown to Boston 25 News shows the teenager hunched over and attempting to get back into El Coro Barbershop.

An employee rushed outside and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

“We got little kids, junior high, and high school. They all come by here,” said neighbor David Connolly. “They didn’t have a white sheet to cover the blood, and kids were getting out at the same time.”

Police described the victim’s injuries as non-life threatening.

The shooting happened less than 45 minutes after school got out for the day.

Community members were left to wonder how long the gun had been in the teen’s pocket for after hearing accounts from witnesses.

Boston 25 News reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment and have not yet heard back.

