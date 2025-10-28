‘Don’t hold our skies hostage’: Air traffic controllers without pay amid government shutdown

BOSTON — Tuesday marks day 28 of the government shutdown and the first day that air traffic controllers receive a check without funds.

Travelers at Boston Logan Airport were met with flyers by members of the National Air Traffic Controllers’ Association. The flyers warn travelers about staffing and safety concerns due to the government shutdown.

The union’s New England Regional Vice President Kevin Curtiss says one air traffic controller at Logan Airport, who could not speak on camera, is the sole provider for his wife and four kids. Curtiss says his schedule makes it hard for his wife to find employment and with the shutdown providing for their family is even more challenging.

“He doesn’t know when he’s going to get paid again. He doesn’t know if he’s going to be able to pay the mortgage, he doesn’t know when and how he’s going to provide groceries, how he’s going to put gas in his car,” said Curtiss.

The FAA has reported staffing shortages and delays due to the rise in absences.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has voiced efforts to supercharge controller hiring. On Tuesday, Secretary Duffy says amid the shutdown he’s looked at the FAA’s budget for resources to keep controllers paid.

“The answer is open up the government or senate democrats vote for the bill that pays the men and women who have to come to work every single day to keep America operational, “said Duffy.

Air traffic controllers are expected to receive back pay once the shutdown is over.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group