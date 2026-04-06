Dominican national who lived in Mass. pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl in federal court in NH

CONCORD, N.H. — A Dominican national and former Massachusetts resident pleaded guilty on Monday to distributing almost 700 grams of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney said.

Niulmi Baez, 26, of the Dominican Republic and formerly of Boston, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, specifically, at least 400 grams of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty scheduled sentencing for Aug. 3.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement learned that Baez was selling drugs in late 2021.

Between November 2021 and June 2022, an undercover officer engaged in a series of controlled purchases of drugs from Baez.

Sometimes Baez delivered the drugs in person, while other times he used a drug runner, including his co-defendant Hamet Badia, to sell drugs, Creegan said.

For example, in June 2022, the undercover officer arranged to buy 400 grams of fentanyl and 200 oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl from Baez.

Prosecutors said Baez responded that his “brother” would arrive in an Uber rideshare, and that Baez himself would arrive a few minutes later.

Badia arrived at the designated meeting spot carrying a green shoe box containing the drugs. Prosecutors said Badia gave the drugs to Baez, who exchanged the drugs for a bag containing fake U.S. currency.

Baez left the United States and returned to the Dominican Republic. Law enforcement learned he planned to return to the United States and arrested him at Logan International Airport on Oct. 2, 2025. Baez has been detained since.

Baez faces a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life, a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

Badia was previously sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for his role in the offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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