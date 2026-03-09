Domestic assault charges dropped against Patriots star Christian Barmore

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The domestic assault case against New England Patriots Christian Barmore will not move forward.

The prosecution told the judge that the case is no longer viable after they received new information from the alleged victim.

The prosecutor added that Barmore and the victim are still in contact.

Barmore appeared in court on Monday afternoon to be arrainged on a charge of misdemeanor assault and battery on a household.

According to a Mansfield Police Department report obtained by Boston 25 News, the investigation began in August 2025, when the alleged victim called the station seeking to speak with an officer about what she described as an ongoing domestic situation.

The alleged victim was initially hesitant to speak, but eventually detailed what officers described as an assault involving Barmore, her partner of three and a half years, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, police noted in the report.

The alleged victim reported staying periodically at Barmore’s residence on Chauncy Street in Mansfield, where police had previously responded to a service call in June 2022.

She told investigators that on Aug. 8, 2025, an argument escalated into an assault. According to her statement, Barmore became angry that the air conditioning was set at 70 degrees instead of 68. She said she spent the night in a separate room while he remained in the master bedroom.

The next morning, the alleged victim said she brought their daughter to see Barmore in his master bedroom but claims he questioned her, took the child, placed her outside the bedroom door, and slammed the door shut.

The alleged victim reported that Barmore remained in a volatile mood throughout the day. She said that when she attempted to leave with some of her belongings, he took her phone from her hand and disconnected a call with her mother. She told police she tried to run to the front door to scream for help, but Barmore allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

She further claimed that when she attempted to stand, he pulled her by the shirt near her neck before eventually letting her go. She retrieved her child, called her mother again, and began packing. According to her account, Barmore rushed toward her at one point but stopped when their daughter tried to jump into her arms.

The alleged victim also told police she feared for her safety because Barmore is about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 315 pounds. She said she contacted a car service typically used by members of the Patriots organization, and the service transported her and her daughter to Delaware within the hour.

According to the police report, investigators advised her of her right to seek a restraining order. She stated she planned to meet with Barmore’s mother to discuss a possible plan moving forward. At the time, she told police she did not report the incident earlier because she feared Barmore and his “handlers,” citing his wealth and influence.

The alleged victim shared photos of bruising she said occurred during the altercation. She also disclosed that she was approximately seven weeks pregnant and feared further entanglement with Barmore.

According to the report, she later informed police that Barmore had threatened to have family members assault her, quoting him as saying, “I’m going to get my cousin to f*** you up.” She expressed concern that he could hire someone to harm her, claiming she had seen those close to him go to extreme lengths to protect him.

On Sept. 9, 2025, the alleged victim emailed the investigating officer to confirm she had decided to move forward with criminal charges after a Delaware judge scheduled a restraining order hearing for the next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

