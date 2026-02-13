DOJ suing Harvard for allegedly withholding admissions data

In a new lawsuit, the Department of Justice alleges that Harvard University is withholding data that the federal government wants to look at to determine if the school’s admissions practices are free from discrimination.

The Trump administration has accused the school of admitting students based on diversity over merit.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, this Department of Justice is demanding better from our nation’s educational institutions,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Harvard has failed to disclose the data we need to ensure that its admissions are free of discrimination — we will continue fighting to put merit over DEI across America.”

In 2025, Harvard University challenged the Trump administration’s decision tobar the Ivy League school from enrolling foreign students, calling it unconstitutional retaliation for defying the White House’s political demands.

Harvard has long been President Donald Trump’s top target in his administration’s campaign to bring the nation’s most prestigious universities to heel. His officials have cut billions of dollars in Harvard’s federal research funding and attempted to block it from enrolling foreign students after the campus rebuffed a series of government demands last April.

The White House has said it’s punishing Harvard for tolerating anti-Jewish bias on campus. Harvard leaders argue they’re facing illegal retaliation for failing to adopt the administration’s ideological views. Harvard sued the administration in a pair of lawsuits. A federal judge issued orders siding with Harvard in both cases. The administration is appealing.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Harvard University for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group