DOJ: Duxbury man charged with possessing child porn videos featuring children ages 2, 3, and 8

DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday who allegedly distributed multiple videos containing child porn.

Daniel Debreczeni, 34, of Duxbury, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, between November 29, 2023, and December 12, 2023, Debreczeni posted three child porn videos on a file sharing site. Investigators say the children in the three videos were ages 2, 3, and 8 years old.

Debreczeni was arrested at his place of employment. He is being held pending a detention hearing on April 23.

The charge of possession of child pornography provide for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group