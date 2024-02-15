‘Doing God’s work’: Newton church housing 30 migrant families, mayor says

NEWTON, Mass. — A church in Newton has been housing 30 migrant families since November amid the state’s ongoing shelter crisis, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller told the community this week.

Massachusetts has been working to house thousands of migrant families in shelters across the state, including one at the Our Lady Help of Christians at 573 Washington Street in Newton.

Due to safety concerns, the information was kept secret for months, but Fuller decided to inform city residents this week to put an end to rumors.

“Catholic Charities has been a longtime provider of emergency family shelters for the state, stabilizing families and empowering their upward growth and mobility,” Fuller wrote in a newsletter. “They have been a tenant here on the campus for over 30 years doing God’s work. They approached the parish and asked if they could use the spaces for overflow temporary stays for the most vulnerable families.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley recently asked Catholic parishes to assist with the migrant shelter crisis.

Two shelter locations at Our Lady Help of Christians became vacant in the fall. They now house 30 families, including children ages 10 months to 8 years. They had been primarily used as women’s shelters.

The church site is expected to house migrants through at least May.

