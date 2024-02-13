Boston to house migrants at new Mass and Cass overflow shelter

BOSTON — Boston is opening a new shelter to house migrants and this time it will be in the area of Mass and Cass.

According to the Boston Herald, The Engagement Center on the corner of Southampton Street and Atkinson Street will be open to migrants every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

30 people will be able to stay in the shelter.

A six-story building just steps away from the Seaport is also being considered by the state as the next possible shelter.

This all comes as Governor Maura Healey calls for congressional help with the migrant crisis.

So far congress has not been able to agree on a new immigration bill.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

