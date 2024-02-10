City leaders are calling for answers regarding proposed migrant shelter near the Seaport

BOSTON — Community leaders are calling for a public meeting about the proposed shelter for migrants near the Seaport.

The proposed emergency shelter is in an office building on Farnsworth Street in the Fort Point section of the city, which is a short distance from the Boston Children’s Museum.

It is unclear how many migrants could move into the building or when. The state says plans to turn it into a short-term migrant shelter are not final either.

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy, and Senator Nick Collins are questioning if the building is even adequate to use as a shelter as there are no showers.

“Given the questions our offices have received about this proposed shelter, we believe it is best to have a community meeting with the appropriate authorities to have them answered,” said the elected officials. “The community deserves all the information available and the opportunity to provide input on the process.”

The Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Roxbury recently became an emergency migrant shelter and is almost at capacity.

“They are looking for every possible location to provide some relief and at this point, it seems sites that are going to need a little bit of work in terms of showers and bathrooms are under consideration,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Officials with the City of Boston said they will work with the state to get more information to residents on this latest plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

