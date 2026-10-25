Dogs take over Downtown Crossing for Halloween pet parade

BOSTON — The Downtown Boston Alliance hosted its 12th annual Doggone Halloween Pet Parade on Saturday.

Residents and their pets dressed in Halloween costumes and took over Downtown Crossing for the annual celebration.

Prizes were awarded in several categories, including best costume, scariest costume and best dog-and-human duo.

Winners received prizes including overnight stays, movie nights, restaurant experiences and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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