Dog found locked inside hot car prompts warning from Dedham officials

DEDHAM, Mass. — Officials in Dedham are urging residents “if you see something, say something” after a husky was found locked in a hot car on Tuesday.

Animal control says the dog was inside the car for at least 30 minutes while the owner was shopping.

Video shows the husky panting inside the car.

Authorities say a good Samaritan, “Jeff,” noticed the dog and quickly called police.

“Thankfully, the husky will be ok,” Dedham Animal Control wrote in a social media post.

Moments after officers arrived, they say a party approached them “to let us know” that her dog “was inside her car (too), but that she would ‘just be a minute’,” prompting a stern warning from the officer.

“Needless to say, we derailed her shopping plan quickly, advising her that if she continues into the store while leaving her dog inside her car, she will be cited,” animal control said.

It is unclear if the owner of the husky was cited.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group