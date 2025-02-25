‘Doesn’t make any sense to me’: NH town outraged by ‘Jesus Loves White Children’ social media post

PEMBROKE, NH — It is school vacation week in New Hampshire. That’s probably a good thing for students at Pembroke Hill School. Otherwise they might have been treated to a mini-demonstration Monday: an adult and a child standing and waving next to a sign that read: Jesus Loves White Children.

It’s unknown who organized the ‘demonstration’ and then posted it to social media, but it caused an uproar in this town of 7,000.

“I was just sitting at home after work yesterday and I opened up my social media and it was right there in front of me in my feed,” said one Pembroke Parent. “I couldn’t believe what I saw. I thought it was fake.”

It seems to be real -- and seems to not be the first time that message -- Jesus Loves White Children -- has been on display for New Hampshire residents. A search of social media uncovered at least two other recent exhibitions of the sign in videos posted to YouTube and TikTok. But it’s unclear the actual source of the videos.

A Pembroke parent who did not want to be identified said he moved to the town from Massachusetts, to get away from the issues of urban life -- including racism. That parent, who is black, is distressed to learn his new home is not immune to intolerance.

“You think it’s peaceful, quiet, very close-knit,” he said. “This is a shocker.”

Adrian Medina, a Pembroke parent of three biracial children, called the video disgusting, inflammatory and hateful -- and was especially distressed to see a child standing next to the sign.

“Who’s raising children like that,” he said. “Why do they even have custody of children if they’re doing stuff like that. It just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

It didn’t make a whole lot of sense to Pembroke’s School Superintendent, either.

“We have been made aware of a disturbing video that was taken in front of the Pembroke Hill School and posted on TikTok and other social media platforms,” said Patty Sherman. “School was not in session when this video was taken and it was taken without the knowledge or permission of the Pembroke School District.”

Sherman said the school administration immediately contacted Pembroke Police -- who said they are looking into the matter.

Sherman also said the district is committed to maintaining equal access and opportunity for all students -- and that any form of discrimination, bullying or hate speech won’t be tolerated.

Medina said not only is the sign offensive but, in his opinion, untruthful.

“It said that Jesus Loves White Children,” he said. “When, in fact, everybody knows Jesus loves all children.”





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

