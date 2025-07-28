‘Doesn’t make any sense’: Community reacts after more than 30 cars vandalized in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Quincy Police say they found more than 30 cars vandalized Saturday in a few different locations.

Surveillance video shows the suspect targeting multiple cars in broad daylight in the Newbury Street area of North Quincy.

Police also found cars keyed on Hancock Street, Quincy Shore Drive and Commander Shea Boulevard.

Richie Coughlin, one of the victims of this crime spree, says Massachusetts State Police joined Quincy detectives to gather evidence in an effort to find the person responsible.

“They ended up taking fingerprints from my car because we have cameras all around here and they got a good look at him and he put his hands all over my car so they printed it,” said Coughlin. “I’ve got a police report on the insurance should take care of it, but yeah it’s a wicked inconvenience and the fact that so many people got hit it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Cliford Dejean, a local pastor at Bethel Grace Restored Church, described the incident as “Disturbing.”

“If something like that happened, you feel like, okay, if I’m here by myself or just with the kids, what can happen to me, so it’s really disturbing.”

Dejean also shared a message for the suspect.

“If you can find peace, try to find it another way, but not to harm people or do something bad to other people who hasn’t done anything to you, that’s really not good.”

Police are asking people in this section of North Quincy to check their surveillance cameras for a possible suspect walking around 8 AM Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

