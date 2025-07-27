Over two dozen cars vandalized on the South Shore

QUINCY, Mass. — Police on the South Shore are investigating after over two dozen vehicles were vandalized this weekend.

Police say over 30 parked cars in North Quincy were reported damaged on Saturday morning.

The damaged cars were found on Commander Shea Boulevard, Quincy Shore Drive, Hancock Street and Newbury Avenue by Oakridge Road.

Anyone who may have any photos, videos or infromation regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Quincy police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

