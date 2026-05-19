Doctor agrees to pay $62,500 for signing fake orders in Medicare braces fraud scheme, feds say

An Illinois-based doctor has agreed to pay $62,500 to resolve allegations that she signed fake orders submitted to Medicare for medically unnecessary orthotic braces, the U.S. Attorney said.

Federal prosecutors previously filed a complaint against Dr. Alexandria Williams.

The complaint alleges that Williams signed orders for durable medical equipment that were pre-populated based on telemarketing calls made to Medicare beneficiaries and contained multiple false statements, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

This included that Williams had completed an evaluation of the patient, discussed the use of orthotics with the patient, and instructed the patient on medical follow-up care, prosecutors said.

Without these signed orders, durable medical equipment suppliers could not have submitted claims to Medicare for the medically unnecessary orthotics, prosecutors said.

The complaint further alleges that Williams received payment for each order she reviewed through a staffing company that had connected her with Integrated Support Plus, Inc., a telemedicine company whose owner pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in 2020.

As part of the settlement agreement, Williams admitted that, between December 2018 and April 2019, she worked for Integrated Support Plus and signed orders for medically unnecessary orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group