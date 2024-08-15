‘Do not approach’: Plymouth police looking for possibly armed man amid homicide investigation

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth are trying to track down a possibly armed man amid an investigation into an apparent homicide, authorities announced Thursday morning.

The investigation is unfolding at 15 Cedar Street in the seaside village of Manomet, just minutes away from White Horse Beach, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Video from the scene showed several detectives gathered outside the home and the neighborhood blocked off by Plymouth police officers.

As part of the investigation, officers are searching for 26-year-old Matthew Paluzzi. Paluzzi may be armed and is believed to be operating a Black 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum Edition bearing MA Registration 8MZF30.

Paluzzi is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown, shoulder-length hair, and a full beard.

Police have warned the public, “DO NOT APPROACH.” Anyone who sees Paluzzi should call 911.

Additional details surrounding the investigation weren’t immediately available.

A news conference has been planned for later this morning.

