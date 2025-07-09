‘Distraction-free learning’: Governor Healey throws support behind school cell phone ban

Governor Maura Healey says she supports a bill that is gaining traction on Beacon Hill that would ban cell phones in public schools across the Bay State.

If the legislation becomes law, all districts in the state would be required to have rules that prevent students from accessing their phones while class is in session.

“We know that distraction-free learning is the best way to set our students up for success. Restricting cellphone use in our schools will support parents and teachers, protect the mental health of young people, and help our students learn and grow,” Healey said in a statement Wednesday.

Dozens of the hundreds of school districts in Massachusetts already have a full ban or partial ban on phones during school hours, including Brockton and Lowell.

Some lawmakers are hoping to ban cell phones in all Massachusetts public schools before the start of the new school year this fall.

Opponents have expressed concerns about getting in touch with students at school in case there’s an emergency.

A press release from Healey’s office notes that in her former role as Massachusetts Attorney General, she investigated social media companies that would target young people and harm their physical and mental health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group