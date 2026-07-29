The ‘Dirt’ On Eating Clean

DEDHAM, Mass. — We all want to eat healthy. But wanting and doing are two different things. A new Pew Research survey found that about half of Americans say how healthy a food is, plays a major role in what they choose to eat. But Pew also found 84 percent of Americans believe healthy food costs more than less healthy options. While eating clean is a good idea, there can be some downsides.

Fresh, green, healthy! Clean eating sounds simple. Fresh produce, whole foods, and fewer highly processed ingredients.

It sounds like a good thing. But experts say even good habits can go too far.

Experts say the problems start when healthy becomes too restrictive. Cutting out entire food groups without a plan, including carbohydrates, can leave your body running on empty. Your brain alone relies heavily on glucose for fuel.

The Mayo Clinic says adults need at least 130 grams of carbs a day. Too few can lead to fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and brain fog.

Another risk? Food rules. “No sugar.” “No carbs.” “No red meat.” When eating turns into a long list of “Nevers,” experts use the term orthorexia to describe an unhealthy fixation on eating pure or perfectly. And then there’s the guilt factor. Experts say rigid food rules can increase anxiety around eating and in some cases contribute to disordered eating patterns.

So, remember, the goal isn’t perfection. It’s balance.

Experts say if healthy eating starts to cause stress, guilt, or social isolation, it may be time to reassess your approach. Because healthy eating should support your well-being, not control it.

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