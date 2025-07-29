Diplomat, doctor among 7 people arrested in undercover sex sting Boston

BOSTON — A diplomat and a doctor are expected to face a judge on Tuesday after they were arrested in an undercover sex sting in Boston.

They are a part of seven arrests that come after 19 undercover arrests in connection with the Boston Police Department’s ongoing operations to target exploiters, traffickers, and sex buyers.

Boston police said the men showed up at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton at South Bay expecting to pay for sex but instead were met by undercover officers.

Seven men were taken into custody, including a local doctor and a man claiming to be a French diplomat.

The man who claimed to be a diplomat, identified as Mohamed Djadoune, reportedly requested a French interpreter and to speak with the president.

Another suspect, Sah Kumar Raj, allegedly responded to an ad from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, offering to “tease me, show me some hot moves.”

Last month, another sting took place at the Holiday Inn Express, also at South Bay, and 19 people were arrested.

Boston police said women in the area are being systematically exploited for commercial sex.

The report said, “The investigation further uncovered the involvement of organized criminal networks, which were preying on vulnerable individuals.”

Human trafficking survivor Audra Doody reacted to the stings.

“We’re showing people that it’s not acceptable to buy other human beings, then people are going to continue to do it,” said Doody. “We do not tolerate buying vulnerable people in our state.”

Local lawmakers also responded to the arrests.

City Councilor Ed Flynn said, “Everyone who’s engaging in this must be arrested and judged harshly by the criminal justice system.”

Sen. Nick Collins added, “I think it highlights the ongoing and growing challenges that we’re facing with Mass and Cass and the direct link between human trafficking and what’s fueling the crisis at Mass and Cass.”

A Boston police spokesperson said they will continue operations to target exploiters, traffickers, and sex buyers.

