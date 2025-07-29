Diplomat, doctor among those arrested in Boston undercover sex sting

BOSTON — A man who claims to be a diplomat and a doctor are among those facing charges after an undercover sex sting at Boston’s South Bay Mall.

The seven arrests come after 19 undercover arrests as part of Boston Police’s ongoing operations to target exploiters, traffickers, and sex buyers.

Investigators allege some of the suspects responded to “sex for fee” advertisements set up by police.

Undercover detectives have also been patrolling the Massachusetts Avenue corridor on foot to identify and apprehend those involved in trafficking.

A Boston Police report said some of the suspects showed up to the Home2 Suites by Hilton last Thursday expecting to pay for sex.

“The investigation further uncovered the involvement of organized criminal networks, which were preying on vulnerable individuals,” said a Boston Police report.

The man who claims to be a diplomat, identified as Mohamed Djadoune, reportedly requested a French interpreter and to speak with the President.

Another suspect, Sah Kumar Raj, allegedly responded to an ad from an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, offering to “tease me show me some hot moves.”

“I think it highlights the on-going and growing challenges that we’re facing with Mass and Cass and the direct link between human trafficking and what’s fueling the crisis at Mass and Cass,” said State Senator Nick Collins.

First Suffolk Democrat Nick Collins is commending BPD’s Human Trafficking Unit, Mass State Police, and the FBI for ramping up a demand reduction sting in the troubled area.

“It indicates how devious and dangerous some of these people are,” he said.

Boston Police executed a similar undercover sting at the Holiday Inn Express at the South Bay Mall last month.

“Everyone who’s engaging in this must be arrested and judged harshly by the criminal justice system,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn. “There are people from different backgrounds and occupations. Wealthy people, and people not making money.”

Councilor Flynn said he’s hopeful that the attention remains focused on the human trafficking demand that’s saturating his district.

Human trafficking survivor Audra Doody believes these crackdowns set a stern tone in Massachusetts.

“You may think you’re paying for consensual sex, but when you’re paying for something, that takes the consent right out of it, said Doody, Co-Executive Director at Safe Exit Initiative.

The initiative was launched after the Human Trafficking Unit received actionable intelligence indicating that women in the area were being systematically exploited for commercial sex.

“The primary mission of the Human Trafficking Unit is to identify and support victims, while investigating and prosecuting their exploiters. This includes targeting drug traffickers who use narcotics to manipulate and control victims through addiction,” said a Boston Police report.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group