Dine out Boston returns for Winter 2026 season

Foodies, get excited, Dine Out Boston is returning for the 2026 Winter season.

Dine Out Boston is a two-week culinary celebration that features approximately 200 restaurants, providing diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals at restaurants across the Boston area.

This year’s Dine Out Boston comes after the MICHELIN Guide announced the inclusion of Greater Boston in its newly minted Northeast Cities edition. In the guide, 26 Boston-area restaurants were recognized.

“The accolades of the past year affirm what we already knew – that our culinary scene is stronger, more exciting, and more enticing than ever, and we want both residents and visitors to experience it firsthand through Dine Out Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston.

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $27, $32, or $36 and dinner at $38, $46, or $55.

Dine Out Boston includes a charitable auction component and this year’s beneficiary organization is the West End Museum.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

