‘Difficult decision’: Beloved Massachusetts pizza shop to close its doors after 68 years

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A beloved pizza shop on the South Shore of Massachusetts will close its doors at the end of the year after 68 years of serving the community.

In an Instagram post, Denneno’s Pizza of Stoughton wrote, “The time has come for us as a family to make the difficult decision to close our family business. We are grateful for your patronage and support over the last 68 years.”

The Denneno family noted that their mother had wished that they close up shop when she passed away a little over six years ago.

“We felt it was not the time to end our family’s legacy,” the family added. “The family business had played an integral part in shaping our lives with regard to public service.”

The Denneno family went on to thank all of their employees and customers over the years, writing, “We have come to consider them like family.”

One surprised customer commented, “Oh no! Best pizza around! So sad. Send me your secrets!” Another customer commented, “The best pizza. I don’t know what I’m going to do. Nothing like it.”

Denneno’s final day of operation will be Dec. 31, 2023.

