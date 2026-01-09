‘Devastating’: Woman killed in Easton house fire after medical emergency alert

EASTON, Mass. — A woman is dead after a fire tore through a home in Easton.

Firefighters responded to 44 North Main Street for a medical emergency through a third party around 9:20 Thursday night.

“We got dispatched for a medical emergency like the medical alert button on the bracelets, and the company calls us and says we got to go out,” Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said. “There was no contact with the patient or person who had that.”

The area was covered in smoke, and flames were coming from the backside of the house when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters suited up and quickly checked to see if anyone was inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal said once inside, they found one person dead.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 News that an elderly woman who was wheelchair bound lived there.

Chief Alexander confirmed to Boston 25 News that the victim was a woman, although she hasn’t been identified.

“I haven’t seen much of her in years because she’s been sort of shut in, and the kids have been over there taking care of her,” neighbor Matt Johnson explained. “They always waved when they went by, very nice family.”

“That’s devastating,” neighbor Abigail Sargent said. “I send my condolences to the family.”

The State Fire Marshal said the fire was contained in about two hours, but firefighters stayed on scene well after that to put out hot spots.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

