Deputy chief of Mass. fire department accused of assaulting police officers at Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The deputy chief of a Massachusetts fire department is off the job after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers outside of a bar during a weekend trip in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Chelsea Deputy Fire Chief Mike Masucci is charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest, or search, assault on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct, a Metro Nashville and Davidson County arrest affidavit indicated.

Officers responding to a medical call for an overintoxicated woman at Layla’s Honky Tonk at 418 Broadway observed Masucci running out of the bar, according to the criminal complaint. Masucci then allegedly shoved an officer away from the woman in question, “looked at her, and got into a fighting stance.”

Police further alleged in the complaint that Masucci tried to “elbow” another officer, pulling away and tensing his arms in an effort to evade arrest.

Masucci was ultimately taken into custody and brought to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

A spokesperson for the city of Chelsea confirmed that Masucci has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Upon receiving this information, the City immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave, a neutral procedural action that allows for a full and fair review while preserving the due process rights afforded to all public employees,” the city spokesperson said.

The affidavit also showed that a relative, Domenic Masucci, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

An investigation into the Nashville incident remains ongoing.

