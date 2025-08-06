Chelsea deputy fire chief arrested in Nashville for assaulting officer, authorities say

CHELSEA, Mass. — A high-ranking member of the Chelsea Fire Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following his out-of-state arrest over the weekend.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Masucci was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on misdemeanor and felony charges, according to a spokesperson for the city of Chelsea.

The City of Nashville’s booking website says Mascucci is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, along with offensive contact.

The exact circumstances surrounding Masucci’s arrest were not immediately available.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

“Upon receiving this information, the City immediately placed the employee on paid administrative leave, a neutral procedural action that allows for a full and fair review while preserving the due process rights afforded to all public employees,” the Chelsea city spokesperson said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

