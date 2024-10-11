‘Deplorable’: No bail for man charged in deadly ‘execution-style’ shooting at Boston barbershop

BOSTON — A man charged in connection with a deadly double shooting at a Boston barbershop on Labor Day was ordered held without bail after facing a judge on Friday.

Diamond Jose Brito, 32, of Canton, was allowed to hide his face as he was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Elijah Ricardo Clunie, 20, of Dorchester.

Brito was captured around 7 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 10 Temple Street in Mattapan by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Exclusive Barbershop on Washington near Eerie Street just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Upon arrival, they located Elijah Clunie unresponsive in a barber chair suffering from a gunshot wound to the head,” a prosecutor said in front of the court as she read from an incident report. “The second victim was found on the floor of the barbershop.”

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries and Clunie was ultiamtely pronounced dead. The second victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive his injuries after undergoing extensive surgery.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 News that the slain barbershop customer was shot in the head while getting a haircut.

“Walked up execution-style,” the resident recalled. “Come in and get a haircut, and all of a sudden, boom boom boom.”

The prosecutor revealed in court during Brito’s hearing that the shooting was caught on camera.

“He [Brito] walked straight over to the chair where Clunie was seated. He had a revolver in his hand, placed it to Mr. Clunie’s head, and fired a single shot before attempting to fire multiple shots at the surviving victim,” the prosecutor said. “This account was all on video in the barbershop itself.”

Through the course of a subsequent investigation, the Boston Police Department and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office developed probable cause to charge Brito with Clunie’s murder.

“The act that he committed at Exclusive Barbershop was deplorable and heinous,” Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “There may never be enough words to describe how horrible this is, how devastating it is to the community.”

Brito is due back in court on November 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

