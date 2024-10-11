Canton man facing murder charge in connection with deadly Labor Day shooting at Boston barbershop

BOSTON — Boston police on Friday morning announced an arrest in connection with a deadly double shooting that occurred at a city barbershop on Labor Day.

Diamond Jose Brito, 32, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Elijah Ricardo Clunie, 20, of Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Brito was captured around 7 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 10 Temple Street in Mattapan by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, and United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Exclusive Barbershop on Washington near Eerie Street just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries and Clunie was ultiamtely pronounced dead. The second victim, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to survive his injuries.

A neighborhood resident told Boston 25 News that the slain barbershop customer was shot in the head while getting a haircut.

“Walked up execution style,” the resident recalled. “Come in and get a haircut, and all of a sudden, boom boom boom.”

At the time of the incident, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said he didn’t believe the shooting was random.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

