Purple Heart recipient, Mass. native dies while saving son and niece from drowning in Florida

Family and friends are remembering a Massachusetts veteran who died while rescuing his son and niece from drowning in Florida.

Army veteran Joshua Curtis, 38, his wife and son settled in Halifax after he spent 15 years in the Army.

Curtis was in Jacksonville, Florida during April vacation last week, visiting some of his family.

His mother, Dawn Wall, told Boston 25’s sister station that Joshua’s 6-year-old son and his niece were at Fernandina Beach last Thursday looking for shark teeth when the two kids were caught in a rip current.

The Purple Heart and bronze star recipient jumped and pulled the kids out but drowned in the strong currents..

On Tuesday, his family and friends held a celebration of life down in Florida.

“He’s a warrior, and he sacrificed his life for the children,” Wall said.

Chris Wallace, Curtis’ cousin, said he was on his way to meet his cousin at the beach when he got the call that he had died.

“I’ve always been the big brother to all my siblings; he was pretty much the only big brother figure I had,” Wallace said. “He was always joyous, I mean, I’ve never seen him without a smile.”

Now, the family will turn their attention to helping Curtis’ wife and son.

“It’s going to be hard for so many people, but I think all of us together will be able to carry on and be a piece of what he was,” Wallace said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Curtis’ family. To learn more, click here.,

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group