‘Walked up execution style’: Customer shot, killed while getting haircut in Dorchester barbershop

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating leads after two customers were shot inside a Dorchester barbershop on Labor Day afternoon.

The gunfire happened inside the Exclusive Barbershop on Washington near Eerie Street just before 1 p.m.

One of the victims died and the other was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that the slain customer was shot in the head while getting a haircut.

Walked up execution style,” said Javier Nieves. “Come in and get a haircut, and all of a sudden, boom boom boom.”

Nieves heard the gunshots and said he saw the gunman running across the street.

“He was dressed in a black hoodie and had glasses on so he could disguise himself,” he explained.

The grandfather of the victim who was killed said his grandson had been hanging around with the wrong crowd.

He said he had just expressed his concerns to his grandson’s mother on Sunday.

“I told her, you don’t want to lose your son to the streets,” said Renier Thompson.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to try to track down the suspect.

“We do not believe this was a random event,” said Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Here are pictures from the scene @boston25 pic.twitter.com/CIqdLNAqw9 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) September 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

